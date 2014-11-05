Chile announces $4.2 bln urban infrastructure plan

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean government announced on Wednesday a plan to spend $4.2 billion on 14 urban infrastructure projects, including an expansion of Santiago’s underground train system and a cable car for Antofagasta in the north.

Chile, which is in the midst of a deep economic slowdown, has sought to get growth going again by increasing public spending and speeding up the approval of mining and other projects caught up in red tape.

Around $1.9 billion worth of the projects would be open to bids from private businesses, while the rest would be direct public investment, said President Michelle Bachelet

The projects include a $1.17 billion extension of the capital’s underground train system, on top of a current $317 million capacity extension, as well as a possible new line, all of which the government said would be open to private bids.

Bachelet said Chile would also spend $275 million on a new transport network in Antofagasta, the port city that serves the country’s copper mining region.

That would include a cable car, a form of urban transport that is increasingly popular in congested but hilly cities in the Andean region. It has also been employed in recent years, for example, in Colombia’s Medellin and Bolivian capital La Paz.

Chile will also look at building cable cars for the port cities of Valparaiso and Iquique, Bachelet said.