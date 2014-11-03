Chile seeks to speed up $6 billion of private investment

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet signs the promulgation of a tax reform law as Finance Minister Alberto Arenas looks on during a ceremony in Santiago September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile is looking to reduce regulatory delays affecting $6 billion worth of projects, mostly in the mining and energy sectors, to get growth back on track, officials said on Monday.

The government had identified about 100 projects where it would try to speed up the regulatory process, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on Monday.

“The majority of problems that private investment projects face ... can absolutely be resolved,” he said after a cabinet meeting called by President Michelle Bachelet to revise economic measures being taken by the government.

“We will work to clear the uncertainty that our legal process can generate, speed the regulatory processes that can be slow, shed bureaucracy and modernize the investment approval process,” he said.

Hurt by a drop in mining investment that has since spread to the rest of the economy, Chile’s gross domestic product is expected to grow about 2 percent this year, its worst performance since the 2009 recession.

Besides falling prices for Chile’s key copper exports, mining and energy companies, whose projects make up the bulk of those waiting for approval, face high power costs, a recently passed tax reform and regulatory delays.

Center-left Bachelet, who began her second term in March, said the government would only revise projects that already had their environmental permits and had no pending court cases. The projects would also need to be ready to start in 2015 and hire local people, she added.