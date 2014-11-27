Chile aims for gradual implementation of labor reform: finance minister

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A labor reform bill that Chile’s government expects to send Congress before the end of the year will be implemented gradually so as not to weigh on an economic recovery, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on Thursday.

The economy of the world’s top copper producer has been slowing for several quarters, recently hitting a five-year low, on the back of falling consumption and stagnating investment, most notably in the mining sector.

Conservative lawmakers and business owners have argued that President Michelle Bachelet’s ambitious social reforms, aimed at reducing Chile’s enormous income inequality, have fueled uncertainty and further crimped the economy.

“The implementation of the (labor) reform will be consistent with the objective of recovering the dynamism of economic growth. Considering that its implementation will be gradual, there will be a transition in its implementation, just like we did with the tax reform,” Arenas told an audience of business leaders.

The first major reform under Bachelet’s center-left government was a tax reform, which included tax increases and the elimination of some loopholes, to fund an overhaul of education in Chile.

Arenas did not give any details on the labor reform, though local media has reported that it will likely aim to extend unionization, protect workers’ rights to strike without being replaced and possible changes to how often collective contract negotiations are carried out.