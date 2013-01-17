FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LAN says grounds its Boeing 787 Dreamliners per FAA request
January 17, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 5 years

LAN says grounds its Boeing 787 Dreamliners per FAA request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile-based LAN said it will temporarily ground its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners following a safety warning issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

LAN issued a statement saying the airliners will remain grounded “until the (FAA) defines the required actions.”

The airline uses its Boeing 787s on routes to Los Angeles, Lima and Buenos Aires.

The FAA sidelined the Dreamliners after a second incident involving battery failures caused one of the passenger jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.

It said airlines would have to demonstrate that the lithium ion batteries involved were safe before they could resume flying Boeing’s newest commercial airliner, but it gave no details on when that could occur.

Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Paul Tait

