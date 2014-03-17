FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines posts fourth-quarter $46.1 million net loss
March 17, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

LATAM Airlines posts fourth-quarter $46.1 million net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian airline Tam's Airbus A320 takes off at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LAN.SN LFL.N posted a net loss of $46.1 million for the fourth quarter due to a drop in revenue and a foreign exchange loss stemming from the Brazilian real’s depreciation, the company said on Monday.

The loss was well short of forecasts for a $2.4 million profit in a Reuters poll.

The company, formed in mid-2012 when Chile’s flagship LAN took over Brazil’s TAM, posted a net loss of $69.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
