LATAM Airlines post $329.8 million loss, weaker real drags

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group SA LAN.SN, on Tuesday night reported a net loss of $329.8 million in the second quarter, stung by a weaker Brazilian real and higher costs.

The loss for the three months to June was wider than analyst expectations of a $276 million loss, according to a Reuters poll.

For the same period a year ago, the company - which formed in June 2012 when Chile’s flagship LAN took over Brazil’s TAM - posted the equivalent of a $448.8 million loss, according to company figures revised to simulate the merged airline.

Costs associated with the merger, a tax overhaul in Chile and cooling demand in regional powerhouse Brazil have all taken a toll on the newly formed carrier’s shares in the last year.

LATAM posted a $287.1 million loss for the first half of 2013, the airline added on Tuesday in its statement to the Chilean regulator.

“Earnings were affected by a $348.193 million loss due to exchange rate fluctuations stemming from the weakening of the Brazilian real since December 2012,” LATAM said.

The real has been especially hard-hit by a recent sell-off in emerging-market currencies as Brazil’s slow-growing economy has fallen out of favor with investors.

LATAM had previously reported a $42.7 million profit in the first three months of the year.

The company’s shares closed 0.90 percent stronger on Tuesday, before results were announced.