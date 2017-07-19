FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Chile's Zaldivar mine to vote on new contract offer
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
July 19, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 2 hours ago

Workers at Chile's Zaldivar mine to vote on new contract offer

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine, owned by Antofagasta PLC, will vote on a new contract offer later this week, the union said on Tuesday, after a vote to strike last week prompted government-mediated negotiations.

The union invited its members to assemblies on Wednesday and Thursday to learn about the new contract proposal and vote. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and the threat of a strike at the mine, a partnership between Antofagasta and Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp, has affected prices.

Talks began last Friday following the strike vote on July 10.

Zaldivar's workers have the same legal adviser as the union at Escondida, the largest copper mine in the world, where workers went on strike for more than 40 days earlier this year.

(This version of the story corrects assemly dates in paragraph 2 to Wednesday and Thursday, not Thursday and Friday)

Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Pullin

