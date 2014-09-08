FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile police probe apparent murder of U.S. teaching assistant
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 8, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Chile police probe apparent murder of U.S. teaching assistant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Police in Chile said on Monday they were investigating the apparent murder of a young U.S. psychologist, who was found dead over the weekend in her apartment in the southern city of Temuco.

Erica Hagan, a 22-year-old recent graduate of Georgetown College in Kentucky, was in Chile on an exchange program. She was working as a teaching assistant in English and religious education at the Colegio Bautista, the two colleges said.

The case was being treated as a homicide, investigating police said. Local media said the young woman had apparently suffered blows to her head.

U.S. Consul Jeffrey Vick told Radio Bio Bio that he had traveled to Temuco to speak with local authorities, as well as to identify and repatriate the body.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.