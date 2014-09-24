Suspect in killing of U.S. teaching assistant detained in Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The suspect charged in the apparent murder of Erica Faith Hagan, a young U.S. psychologist, should remain in custody while the investigation into the death continues, a Chilean appeals court unanimously ruled on Wednesday.

Hagan, 22, had been in the southern Chilean city of Temuco on an exchange program after graduating from Georgetown College in Kentucky.

She was working as a teaching assistant in English and religious education at the Colegio Bautista school, where her lifeless body was found in her dormitory bathtub on Sept. 6.

Judge Alejandro Vera ordered 44-year-old Domingo Cofre, the former night watchman for the Colegio Bautista, on remand for the alleged homicide.

Local media reported that the victim had apparently suffered blows to her head with a poker.