Two-thirds of Chileans disapprove of President Michelle Bachelet

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet reacts after delivering her annual address at the National Congress building in Valparaiso, Chile May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - President Michelle Bachelet’s popularity sunk to a new low, with 66 percent of Chileans disapproving of her performance despite last month’s Cabinet shake-up intended to breathe new life into her 16-month-old administration, a poll showed on Tuesday.

The business and political establishment has been rocked by a tax and campaign financing scandal, while there also have been accusations that Bachelet’s son used his political connections to help his wife gain preferential access to a $10 million loan.

The poll, conducted by Gfk Adimark, showed Bachelet’s approval rating fell to 29 percent in May, an all-time low for her two administrations. Left-leaning Bachelet led Chile, the world’s top copper producer from 2006-2010 and took office for her second term in March 2014.

“Both the anticipated Cabinet change and her annual State of the Union address had marginal positive effects ... however the tense climate of mistrust and accusations surrounding how political activities are financed was ultimately more important,” said the pollster.

On May 11, Bachelet dismissed her Finance Minister, an unprecedented move for a Chilean president since the return to democracy in 1990, in a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle in which four of her closest ministers were removed or shifted into other roles.

Confidence in her government has also been tested by a surge in student protests pressing for an overhaul of the stratified education system. Two demonstrators were shot dead on May 14.

In her May 21 State of the Union address, Bachelet acknowledged her government endured a difficult few months and detailed a raft of new bills.

The survey polled 1,041 people over the phone from May 12-30. Its margin of error was 3 percentage points.