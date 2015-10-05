Chilean president's approval rating rises slightly: opinion poll

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Michelle Bachelet’s approval rating rose slightly in September, the first time since January that the beleaguered leader has seen her popularity rise, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

Bachelet’s approval rating increased to 25 percent from 24 percent last month, according to the monthly GfK Adimark poll. That broke a near continuous slide that began shortly after she returned to power for a second term in March last year with ratings over 50 percent.

Although Adimark noted that it was not a statistically significant increase, the center-left government will likely take heart that the sharp fall may have stabilized.

Chile was hit by an 8.3 magnitude earthquake in September, but damage was limited and the government was praised for its preparation and swift response that likely saved many lives.

But Bachelet’s government has been hit by disillusion with the pace of promised reforms, a slowdown in the economy triggered by weak copper prices, and a series of corruption scandals.

September’s poll showed rising approval - albeit from a low base - of the government’s handling of education issues, a key part of Bachelet’s reforms.

But approval of most areas of government remains low, especially on security. Perceptions of rising crime have been driven by lurid media reports and the right-wing opposition has seized on it as a point of weakness of the government, even though statistics show crime has actually fallen.

GfK Adimark polled 1,072 people between September 10 and 29, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.