FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackout hits northern Chile, unclear if copper mines affected
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Blackout hits northern Chile, unclear if copper mines affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s northern regions were hit by a power outage on Wednesday, the nation’s emergency office said, though it was not immediately clear if production at some of the area’s massive copper mines was impacted.

The mineral-rich regions of Arica y Parinacota, Tarapaca and Antofagasta, all affected by the blackout, are home to some of the largest copper mines in Chile, the world’s top producer of the red metal.

These include state-owned Codelco’s [CODEL.UL] Chuquicamata, Gabriela Mistral and Radomiro Tomic mines, the massive Escondida mine, run by global miner BHP Billiton, and the Collahuasi mine, a partnership between Glencore Xstrata Plc and Anglo American Plc.

Sources close to the companies said that mines had backup generators allowing for the most critical parts of operations to continue, though not all.

Representatives for the companies were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.