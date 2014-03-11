Factbox: Chilean President Michelle Bachelet

(Reuters) - Michelle Bachelet returned to the Chilean presidency on Tuesday after a campaign centered on her promise to narrow social inequality in the world’s biggest copper-producing country. The following are some key facts about the 62-year-old president:

- Bachelet previously held power, between 2006 and 2010, as Chile’s first female leader. Popular and charismatic, she left office with high approval ratings.

- Barred by the constitution from running for immediate re-election, Bachelet, a pediatrician by training, led the United Nations gender equality body U.N. Women after her first term ended.

- Bachelet easily won the 2013 election at the head of the Nueva Mayoria coalition, a bloc that ranges from moderate leftists to communists. Although praised for its handling of the economy, the 2010-2014 conservative administration of President Sebastian Pinera was criticized for failing to deal with social inequality.

- During the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, Bachelet was a victim of torture and spent some time in exile. Both her parents were also tortured and her father, an air force general who remained loyal to deposed leader Salvador Allende, died in prison.

- Bachelet is a divorced mother of three.