FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Bachelet says quake kills three, will tour worst-hit areas
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 17, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Chile's Bachelet says quake kills three, will tour worst-hit areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet said three people were killed when a strong earthquake shook the country on Wednesday and said she would travel to the worst-affected areas.

The magnitude 8.3 quake was the most powerful to hit Chile in five years and triggered flooding in some coastal towns and sent terrified resident pouring into streets.

“Once again we’re having to deal with another harsh blow from nature. Unfortunately we’ve received information that as of now we are certain three people are confirmed dead,” Bachelet said in a televised statement.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.