Chile's Codelco evacuates workers at Ventanas ops after quake
#Environment
September 17, 2015 / 12:04 AM / 2 years ago

Chile's Codelco evacuates workers at Ventanas ops after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco [CODEL.UL] said it was evacuating its workers at its Ventanas division after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Wednesday.

“We have no problems in any divisions. There is no damage to infrastructure or personnel,” Codelco said in a tweet.

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L) said there were no initial reports of damage at its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine.

A magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile, shaking buildings in the capital city of Santiago and generating a tsunami warning for Chile and Peru.

Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Lough and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
