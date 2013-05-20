FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes off Chile; no tsunami seen
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 20, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes off Chile; no tsunami seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but Chilean emergency authorities said they saw no prospect that the tremor would generate a tsunami.

The quake struck 400 miles west of Puerto Aisen at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said.

It said the quake had occurred at 5:49 a.m. Chile time (0943 GMT)

Chile’s emergency office said on Twitter that the quake did not have the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami. It added the quake was not felt in the country.

The USGS pinpointed the quake in the Nazca tectonic plate area.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Janet Lawrence and W Simon; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.