Magnitude 5.7 quake hits central Chile, no damage reported
June 19, 2013 / 10:14 PM / in 4 years

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits central Chile, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the central Chilean region of Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m. (1730 ET) on Wednesday, causing buildings to sway in the nearby capital of Santiago but no reports of damage.

The quake struck 68 miles north-northeast of Santiago at a depth of 62 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It hit close to the border with Argentina’s Mendoza region.

Chile’s ONEMI emergency office originally qualified the quake as ‘minor,’ but said later it was ‘moderate.’

Most of Chile’s huge copper mines are in the north of the country.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Peter Cooney

