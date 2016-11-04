SANTIAGO A 6.4-magnitude quake rattled Chile's capital Santiago on Friday, shaking buildings, but authorities said there was no immediate damage reported.

Chile's emergency office Onemi called it a "major" seismic event centered on the capital region and central Chile.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was about 45 miles (72.42 km) northeast of Talca and southeast of the capital, at a depth of about 56 miles.

The quake did not, however, meet the requirements to generate a tsunami off the coast, the Chilean navy said.

(Reporting by Chile bureau, editing by G Crosse)