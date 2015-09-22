FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aftershock quake of 6.5 magnitude shakes Chile, no damage reported
September 22, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Aftershock quake of 6.5 magnitude shakes Chile, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A refrigerator lies on a damaged street after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Tongoy town, next to Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A fresh 6.5 magnitude aftershock struck central Chile on Monday, rattling buildings in Chile’s capital city Santiago, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

An 8.3 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami hit Chile’s port city of Coquimbo last Wednesday, killing 13 people.

Since then, a series of aftershocks has unnerved Chileans. The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest tremor had a magnitude of 6.5, with an epicenter 46 kilometers (28 miles) west of Illapel, close to that of last week’s quake.

The Onemi emergency service said Monday’s tremor had not generated conditions necessary to create a tsunami and that there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world and strict building rules limit damage caused by quakes.

There was no immediate news of any effect on copper mining, a key component of Chile’s economy.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
