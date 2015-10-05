FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude six earthquake strikes off central Chile: USGS
October 5, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck in the Pacific off the coast of central Chile on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Chile’s emergency office said no immediate damage was reported and no tsunami was expected.

The USGS said the quake was centered 32 miles (51.5 km)southwest of Coquimbo and struck at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 km). The region has been hit by a string of aftershocks following an 8.3 magnitude quake on Sept 16.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington and Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

