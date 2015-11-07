FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Chile, no tsunami seen
#World News
November 7, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Chile, no tsunami seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck just onshore in Chile in the early hours of Saturday, but no damage was reported and the navy said it did not expect a tsunami.

The quake’s epicenter was about 100 km (62 miles) south of the port city of Coquimbo, Chile, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It struck at 4:32 a.m. (12.32 a.m. ET) and woke residents in the capital, Santiago, 300 km to the south.

Chile’s navy had initially issued a warning of a small tsunami for the nearby coastal area, but later canceled it.

There were reports on social media of electricity cuts in the area.

The emergency office, Onemi, said it was evaluating whether there had been any damage. Chile is one of the most seismically active regions on earth and buildings are designed to cope with the regular quakes there.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Additional reporting by Jason Neely in London; Editing by Louise Ireland

