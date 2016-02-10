FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits central Chile, no major damage seen
February 10, 2016 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 6.3 quake hits central Chile, no major damage seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said, although there were no immediate reports of major damage.

The quake, centered 48 miles (79 km) southwest of Coquimbo, was around 20 miles (32 km) below the seabed. It struck at 9:33 p.m. (0033 GMT).

Chile’s emergency office said some homes had been left without electricity and local media reported rock falls on the highway following the quake, which was also felt in neighboring Argentina.

No other damage was reported, and the navy said the earthquake had not generated the conditions to cause a tsunami.

The Coquimbo area was hit by a magnitude 8.3 quake last September, which killed several people and caused a small tsunami, and it has been regularly affected by aftershocks since then.

Chile, located on the earthquake-prone Pacific Rim of Fire, is the site of the largest earthquake ever recorded, a massive magnitude 9.5 in May 1960 that caused a huge tsunami in Japan.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
