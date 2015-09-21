Earthquake measuring 6.5 hits off Chile: USGS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake measuring 6.5 in magnitude struck off Chile 89 miles (143 km) north north-west of the port of Valparaiso, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday.

The quake, the latest in a series of aftershocks since a massive 8.3 quake hit in the same area last Wednesday and generated a destructive tsunami, was at a depth of 20.5 miles (33 km), USGS said in a statement.

Witnesses said the latest earthquake shook buildings in the capital Santiago. Thirteen people died as a result of Wednesday’s quake and an ensuing tsunami