SolarPack sees Chile's low renewable energy prices here to stay

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Rock-bottom prices in Chile's renewable energy market are here to stay despite widespread skepticism about the ability of new wind and solar players to secure financing and make a profit, said the Andean region manager of power company SolarPack.

In August, renewable energy companies were the biggest winners in a highly watched energy auction to supply Chile with power for two decades from the 2020s. Spurred by aggressive bids, the average winning price came to $47.60 per megawatt hour, well below original market expectations of around $80.

Spanish solar provider SolarPack submitted the lowest bid of $29.10.

But at the annual CIREC renewable energy conference in Santiago last week, several bankers and industry insiders questioned if projects could get bank financing at such prices and if they could succeed in the long term.

"Though there are voices saying they have doubts, the truth is that we have very few doubts. We feel very comfortable with the prices we have," Inigo Malo de Molina, head of SolarPack's operations in Chile and neighboring Peru, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"What we see is that there is a tendency not only in Chile, but in all countries with high solar radiation, wherein prices are continually going down."

Though SolarPack's August bid set the record for the lowest price offered by solar at a public auction, Malo de Molina pointed out that record has since been broken. In September, Jinko Solar Co Ltd [JKSAA.UL] and Marubeni Corp offered $24.20 per megawatt hour at an auction in Dubai.

Continuous price drops in the renewable technology that providers rely on, he said, were allowing energy companies to pass discounts onto consumers.

Despite those market trends, some analysts have expressed concern about the availability of financing for projects such as Granja Solar, a 120-megawatt solar project SolarPack is set to build to provide for its public clients.

Malo de Molina said SolarPack had not begun a formal financing process with banks, as the company was not due to begin construction until the latter half of 2018. But, he said, both domestic and international banks had shown preliminary interest.

"We've talked with many very distinct actors, and we've come to know their opinions, their appetites, and their conditions to enter into this type of project," said Malo de Molina.

"The impression we have is that many are very interested."