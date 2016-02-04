Italian consortium set to win giant Chile telescope contract

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - An Italian consortium, including construction company Astaldi Spa, is close to securing a contract to build the world’s largest telescope in the Chilean desert, project owner the European Southern Observatory (ESO) said on Thursday.

The ESO said its finance committee had agreed to enter into final discussions with the consortium, which was the winning bidder to design, manufacture, transport and build the main dome and structure for the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT).

The consortium includes major Italian builder Cimolai and subcontractor the EIE Group, as well as Astaldi.

The ESO said in a statement that it hoped to sign the contract by May but did not give further details. It has said previously that building the E-ELT would cost around $1.2 billion (1.1 billion euros) at 2012 prices.

The E-ELT will have a primary mirror 43 yards (39 meters) in diameter, which under current plans would make it by far the biggest telescope in operation worldwide when it begins observations in the mid-2020s.

Chile’s clear desert skies have made it a prime location for stargazers and a new generation of giant telescopes at various stages of planning and construction. These include the Giant Magellan Telescope, which should briefly be the world’s largest in the early 2020s before being overtaken by the E-ELT.

The E-ELT’s goals include observations of the atmosphere around rocky exoplanets, which may yield signs of extraterrestrial life. The massive telescope should also be able to look back at the earliest moments after the Big Bang and help answer questions related to the expansion of the universe.