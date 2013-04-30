Chile to be Latin America's only candidate to U.N. Council

Chile's Foreign Minister Alfredo Moreno speaks to the media next to his Peruvian counterpart Rafael Roncagliolo after signing bilateral agreements during a meeting in Lima, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile will be Latin America’s sole candidate for a seat at the United Nations’ Security Council for the 2014 to 2015 period, Foreign Affairs Minister Alfredo Moreno told reporters on Tuesday.

The Andean country needs to be elected by two-thirds of the General Assembly in October to win a two-year term. Chile has already been elected to the Security Council four times.

The U.N.’s Security Council, which has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, is focused on maintaining international peace and security.

Argentina and Guatemala are the only two Latin American countries currently part of the council.

Chile is currently led by conservative, business-friendly President Sebastian Pinera. Former leader Michelle Bachelet, a center-left politician who used to head U.N. Women, is widely expected to win this year’s presidential election.