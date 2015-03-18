FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volcano Villarrica rumbling again in southern Chile
March 18, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Volcano Villarrica rumbling again in southern Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Volcano Villarrica in southern Chile, which erupted earlier this month before settling down, has entered a more active phase again, expelling gas and ash into the atmosphere, Chilean authorities said on Wednesday.

Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon around 750 km (460 miles) south of the capital Santiago, is among the most active in South America.

On March 3 a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area.

The volcano would likely become more active in coming hours, with lava expected overnight, but a major event was not expected, said Chile’s national geological service.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Gunna Dickson

