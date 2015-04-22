Volcano erupts in southern Chile, belching ash, smoke into sky

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Volcano Calbuco in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades on Wednesday, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several kilometers into the sky.

Chile’s Onemi emergency office declared a red alert following the sudden eruption at around 1800 local time (2100 GMT), which occurred about 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) south of Santiago, the capital, near the tourist town of Puerto Varas.

About 1,500 people were being moved out of the area and an evacuation radius of 20 km has been established, authorities said.

“In this situation, with the eruption column so high, the main risk is that it collapses, falls due to gravity because of its own weight and causes a pyroclastic flow,” Gabriel Orozco, a vulcanologist with Chile’s geological and mining service, said on local TV.

A pyroclastic flow is a superheated current of gas and rock that can destroy nearly everything in its path and travel at speeds upwards of 200 to 300 kilometers per hour.

LATAM Airlines said it has canceled flights to and from neighboring Puerto Montt, the area’s largest city, due to the presence of volcanic ash, which can potentially damage aircraft and make flying dangerous.

Trevor Moffat, who lives in Ensenada, some 10 km from the volcano, said he and his family fled when the volcano erupted. The 2,003-meter-tall Volcano Calbuco saw its last major eruption in 1961.

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

“It sounded like a big tractor trailer passing by the road, rattling and shaking, guttural rumbling. ... We left everything there, grabbed my kid, my dog, got in the car with my wife,” Moffat said.

“All the neighbors were outside, a lot of young people crying. Armageddon type reaction,” said Canada-born Moffat, who was driving to nearby Puerto Varas.

Television pictures showed a spectacular mushroom-shaped column billowing into the sky with occasional lighting bolts shooting through. The eruption was seen in towns at least 50 kilometers away.

“There are a lot of people out in the streets, many heading to the gas stations to fill up on gas,” Derek Way, a resident of Puerto Varas, said.

“A friend told me to fill everything we have with water,” Way added.

Chile, on the Pacific “Rim of Fire,” has the second largest chain of volcanoes in the world after Indonesia, including around 500 that are potentially active.

In March, Volcano Villarrica, also in southern Chile, erupted, sending a plume of ash and lava high into the sky, but quickly subsided.