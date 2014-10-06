Chimerix says provides experimental Ebola drug for potential use

(Reuters) - Drug developer Chimerix Inc said its experimental Ebola drug has been provided for potential use in patients, sending its shares up nearly 9 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, brincidofovir, received Emergency Investigational New Drug Applications (EINDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

Chimerix is working closely with the FDA to finalize future trials to assess the safety and effectiveness of the drug in patients.

An EINDA allows the FDA to authorize use of an experimental drug in an emergency situation that does not allow time for submission of a regular new drug application.

The first patient infected with the Ebola virus was diagnosed in the United States last week.

The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death toll from Ebola to at least 3,439 out of 7,492 suspected, probable or confirmed cases.

The company’s shares were trading up 8.7 percent at $32.68 before the bell on Monday.