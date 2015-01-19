FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China mulls 'green' sector asset-backed securities: regulator
#Business News
January 19, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

China mulls 'green' sector asset-backed securities: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator is considering the launch of asset-backed securities (ABS) based on loans to “green” industries, a spokesman said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

ABS are securities created by packaging together a pool of underlying assets, typically small loans that are difficult to sell individually.

China is expanding asset securitization on an unprecedented scale as the government looks to increase liquidity without expanding the money supply.

Ye Yanfei, an official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), did not provide a launch date.

The country’s banking regulator started to manage issuance of ABS through a registration system in November, simplifying the process.

Reporting by Clark Li in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
