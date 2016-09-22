FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
School bus crash leaves 13 injured in China
September 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

School bus crash leaves 13 injured in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A highway collision between a school bus and a goods truck in central China injured 13 people on Thursday (September 22), state media reported.

Two of those injured are children in critical condition, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

It added that the crash occurred at around 8:53 a.m. local time (0053 GMT) in Sui County of Henan province.

The bus was en route to a local primary school.

State broadcaster CCTV showed security camera footage of the bus colliding with a goods truck on an empty highway.

Local police have detained the truck driver and are conducting an investigation into the incident, Xinhua said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
