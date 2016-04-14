FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heavy machinery collapses in south China factory, killing 18
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Heavy machinery collapses in south China factory, killing 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Eighteen people were killed and more than 30 injured when machinery collapsed at a China Communications Construction Co Ltd’s factory in southern China, the company said on Thursday.

The machinery collapsed at the factory in Dongguan city on Wednesday due to bad weather, China Communications Construction said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

As well as the 18 dead, 18 more people were hospitalized. A further 15 people had slight injuries, the company said. A number of people had also been trapped.

“Currently, all rescue operations have completed. The company will actively assist relevant authorities to investigate the reason behind the accident,” it said.

China Communications also said the accident was unlikely to have a huge impact on its production and financial operations.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.