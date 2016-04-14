Heavy machinery collapses in south China factory, killing 18

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Eighteen people were killed and more than 30 injured when machinery collapsed at a China Communications Construction Co Ltd’s factory in southern China, the company said on Thursday.

The machinery collapsed at the factory in Dongguan city on Wednesday due to bad weather, China Communications Construction said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

As well as the 18 dead, 18 more people were hospitalized. A further 15 people had slight injuries, the company said. A number of people had also been trapped.

“Currently, all rescue operations have completed. The company will actively assist relevant authorities to investigate the reason behind the accident,” it said.

China Communications also said the accident was unlikely to have a huge impact on its production and financial operations.