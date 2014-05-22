China central bank, AfDB sign $2 billion co-financing deal for Africa growth fund

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank and the African Development Bank Group on Thursday signed a $2 billion co-financing cooperation agreement for the African Common Growth Fund, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The fund will provide co-financing to sovereign and non-sovereign guaranteed projects over the next 10 years to support African infrastructure and industrial development, the statement said.

The establishment of the fund will further deepen China-Africa financial cooperation to support Africa’s long-term development, the statement said.