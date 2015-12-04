FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African states mull adopting yuan as forex reserve: Chinese official
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

African states mull adopting yuan as forex reserve: Chinese official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer counts Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - African countries discussed adopting the yuan currency as a foreign exchange reserve during meetings with China at a summit in South Africa, a senior Chinese official said on Friday.

“Some countries raised this at bilateral meetings. Leaders of both sides attach great importance to this issue,” Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Zhong Jianhua said, without elaborating.

Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier pledged $60 billion for development projects in Africa at the start of the two-day summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.