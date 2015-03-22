At least 35 countries to join China-led Asian infrastructure bank: interim chief

BEIJING (Reuters) - At least 35 countries will join the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) by the deadline of March 31, the bank’s interim chief, Jin Liqun, said on Sunday.

Currently, India, Indonesia and New Zealand have expressed interest in joining the bank, he told a conference in Beijing, following a request by Britain, France, Italy and Luxembourg to become founding members.

“By deadline, (we believe) 35 countries, or more, will become founding members of the bank,” he said.