China's COMAC to announce 50 C919 orders: sources
November 13, 2012 / 1:26 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - China is set to announce 50 new orders for its new Comac C919 passenger jet at the opening of the country’s main air show on Tuesday, bringing total orders to almost 400, industry sources said.

The expected buyers include Chinese carriers Joy Air and Hebei Airlines and U.S. aircraft lessor GECAS, a unit of General Electric (GE.N) which co-produces the engines, they said.

A signing ceremony due later on Tuesday could also highlight a provisional order from investors seeking to revive U.S. carrier Eastern Air Lines, one of the world’s most famous aviation names which went bankrupt in 1991, the sources said.

Reporting by Alison Leung, Editing by Tim Hepher

