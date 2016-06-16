FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba targets $1 trillion in transaction volumes by 2020
June 16, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Alibaba targets $1 trillion in transaction volumes by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign of Alibaba Group is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2016.Aly Song/File Photo - RTX2G2TA

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is aiming to double its annual transaction volume to over $1 trillion within four years, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.

“What I can share with you is that in four years we have a very clear goal which is in fiscal 2020, Alibaba wants to be the first company to have a retail market base scale of over $1 trillion, so that is our clear goal in the next three to four years,” Daniel Zhang told a conference in Cape Town.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
