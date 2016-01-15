China alumina refineries slash 9.1 million tpy capacity since Nov 2015: Antaike

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Large alumina refineries in China have begun to slash output due to rock bottom prices of aluminum, which has 80 percent of the country’s domestic alumina industry operating with negative cashflow, state-backed research house Antaike said on Friday.

Alumina, made from bauxite, is used to produce aluminum.

“Domestic alumina refineries have halted 9.10 million tonnes per year capacity... around 2.30 million tonnes per year alumina capacity will be closed in the near term,” Antaike said in a release.

Most of the product cut happened in the high-cost regions of Shandong and Henan, it said.

China is the world’s biggest producer of glut-stricken aluminum.