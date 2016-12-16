FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China environment watchdog warns Chalco over pollution: Xinhua
December 16, 2016 / 1:14 AM / 8 months ago

China environment watchdog warns Chalco over pollution: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of Aluminum Corp of China walks inside the company's headquarters in Beijing March 26, 2010.Christina Hu/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top environment watchdog delivered verbal warnings to Chalco, the nation's top aluminum producer, on Thursday for failing to deal with pollution appropriately, according to a report by China's state news agency Xinhua.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection gave verbal warnings to senior officials with Luliang City in north China's Shanxi province and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) as they failed to deal with pollution cases appropriately, it said.

Pulp leaked from a Chalco subsidiary and flowed into a tributary of the Yellow River on Nov. 2, the report said.

This is the second time Luliang has been warned over pollution in the past 18 months.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin

