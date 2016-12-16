China environment watchdog warns Chalco over pollution: Xinhua

An employee of Aluminum Corp of China walks inside the company's headquarters in Beijing March 26, 2010.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top environment watchdog delivered verbal warnings to Chalco, the nation's top aluminum producer, on Thursday for failing to deal with pollution appropriately, according to a report by China's state news agency Xinhua.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection gave verbal warnings to senior officials with Luliang City in north China's Shanxi province and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) as they failed to deal with pollution cases appropriately, it said.

Pulp leaked from a Chalco subsidiary and flowed into a tributary of the Yellow River on Nov. 2, the report said.

This is the second time Luliang has been warned over pollution in the past 18 months.