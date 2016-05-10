FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China aluminum consumption to hit 44 million tonnes by 2020: Chalco president
May 10, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

China aluminum consumption to hit 44 million tonnes by 2020: Chalco president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers ride on an motor rickshaw through an aluminium ingots depot in Wuxi, Jiangsu province September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Aluminum consumption in China is set to grow by 7 to 10 percent a year over the next five years and hit 44 million tonnes by 2020, Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) President Ao Hong said on Tuesday.

At the same event, Russian aluminum producer Rusal said it expected China’s aluminum consumption growth to reach 7 percent this year.

About 4 million tonnes of aluminum capacity in China has been shut down since July 2015, Rusal’s Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin said.

Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Richard Pullin

