China will testify at U.S. hearing against aluminum product imports

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's metals industry association and aluminum fabricators will testify at the U.S. International Trade Commission's hearing in Washington on Sept 29, according to an industry official.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) and some aluminum fabricators will testify for the industry which has been blamed to have damaged U.S. producers and threatened jobs by massive aluminum product exports, the official said, declining to be named as he's not authorized to speak to media.

The trip will be led by China's Commerce Ministry and CNIA's vice chairman Wen Xianjun would also speak for the industry.

Upstream smelters and downstream extruders in the United States have both argued that subsidized Chinese aluminum production has depressed global prices and presented unfair competition.

China earlier denied that the country's aluminum producers could be involved in exporting extrusion products via Mexico to circumvent U.S. duties, in the latest sign of bubbling trade tensions between the two nation.