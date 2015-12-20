FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China aluminum consumption to peak in 2020, says industry body: China Securities Journal
December 20, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

China aluminum consumption to peak in 2020, says industry body: China Securities Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker drives a forklift to transport aluminum bars at a factory in Anshun, Guizhou province, China, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aluminum consumption will peak in 2020 as new industrial uses drive growth, said the vice-president of a Chinese industry association on Sunday, the website of the state-backed China Securities Journal reported.

Aluminum consumption will peak at 44 million tonnes a year, Wen Xianjun, vice-president of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, told a forum, according to the report.

In 2016, aluminum consumption is expected to grow 7.2 percent to 32.8 million tonnes, the report said.

Fuelling the next five years’ growth will be new industrial uses, including the manufacture of lighter commercial vehicles, new energy vehicles and airplanes, said Wen.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; Additional reporting by Polly Yam in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue

