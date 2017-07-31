Chinese authorities ask Anbang to sell overseas assets: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters building of Anbang Insurance Group are pictured in Beijing, China, August 25, 2016.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has asked Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained last month, to sell its overseas assets, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Bloomberg did not provide details.

Anbang spokespeople in Hong Kong did not have an immediate comment. China's insurance regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Best known overseas for its 2015 purchase of New York's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel, Beijing-based Anbang has been one of China's most aggressive dealmakers in recent years and pursued a string of high-profile foreign acquisitions.

After a spate of successful deals worth over $30 billion, however, Anbang had begun to run into roadblocks even before the June detention of Chairman Wu Xiaohui, failing to close on a handful of investments and facing criticism over its opaque shareholding structure.

One source familiar with the matter told Reuters all of Anbang's overseas dealings - ongoing purchases and refinancing work on existing assets - had already been halted since Wu's detention for investigation, adding all daily operations were now reported to the insurance regulator.

The hefty prices paid by Anbang for trophy assets like the Waldorf would make it difficult for the group to secure a quick sale without deep discounts, financial sources told Reuters on Monday. Even at keen prices, political uncertainties could discourage buyers, they said - and that may prove a headache for Anbang's lenders.

Anbang said in June that its chairman was temporarily unable to fulfill his duties, hours after Chinese magazine Caijing reported that the chairman had been taken away for investigation.

People familiar with the matter later confirmed he had been detained.