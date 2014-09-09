China fines three cement makers $18.6 million for price fixing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A Chinese regulator said on Tuesday it has fined three domestic cement makers 114 million yuan ($18.6 million) for price fixing as Beijing intensifies its crackdown against monopoly pricing on goods from cars to premium liquor.

The firms were units of Jilin Yatai Group Co Ltd, China National Building Material Co Ltd and Tangshan Jidong Cement Co Ltd, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

Beijing has stepped up its enforcement of anti-trust rules, targeting major corporations but also reviving concerns of protectionism. In August China fined Japanese auto parts makers a record $201 million for what it said was price manipulation.

Officials, however, say laws are being applied to both domestic and foreign firms, with the aim of protecting consumers.

In 2013 two Chinese liquor makers were fined 449 million yuan for price fixing, while earlier this month China imposed fines worth 110 million yuan on 23 local property insurers over price concerns.

China is looking to bring companies in line with anti-monopoly law it enacted in 2008, and has in recent years fined foreign companies including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Danone SA.