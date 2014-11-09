FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says supports Hong Kong's social order efforts
#World News
November 9, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

China's Xi says supports Hong Kong's social order efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping speaks to open the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying on Sunday that he supports Hong Kong’s efforts to maintain social order and safeguard the rule of law, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Students calling for full democracy for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong have blocked key roads leading into three of Hong Kong’s most economically and politically important districts for weeks.

The campaign drew well over 100,000 at its peak and hundreds remain camped out at the main protest site in the Admiralty district, home to government offices and next to the main financial district.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Adam Rose; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
