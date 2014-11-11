FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders of Japan, South Korea chat at APEC dinner, agree to mend ties
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2014 / 1:43 AM / 3 years ago

Leaders of Japan, South Korea chat at APEC dinner, agree to mend ties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Park Geun-hye have agreed to spur talks begun in April to mend diplomatic ties hurt by issues that include Japan’s wartime past, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

At a dinner hosted by Beijing during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the two leaders had a brief exchange of views and agreed to ensure progress is made in the talks, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Abe, who held a landmark summit with China on Monday, had been calling for a summit with Park since becoming Japan’s prime minister. Apart from a three-way meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in March, however, relations have remained chilly.

The working-level talks kicked off in April cover the subject of Korean “comfort women” forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two, among other issues.

South Korea says Japan has not sufficiently atoned for the women’s suffering and has protested against Tokyo’s review of a landmark 1993 apology that acknowledged the involvement of Japanese authorities in coercing the women.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.