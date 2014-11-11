Japan PM Abe hails China's efforts on Asia-Pacific trade scheme

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday welcomed China’s efforts this year on crafting a roadmap for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) scheme, which he said should be based on bilateral and regional economic cooperation.

Efforts must also be made to regain trust in World Trade Organisation (WTO) talks, which are “endangered due to opposition from a small number of members,” Abe told a morning session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Coopoeration (APEC) forum in Beijing.

Abe’s remarks, made in the closed-room session, were released by Japan’s foreign ministry.