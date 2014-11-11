FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe hails China's efforts on Asia-Pacific trade scheme
#World News
November 11, 2014 / 4:48 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe hails China's efforts on Asia-Pacific trade scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday welcomed China’s efforts this year on crafting a roadmap for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) scheme, which he said should be based on bilateral and regional economic cooperation.

Efforts must also be made to regain trust in World Trade Organisation (WTO) talks, which are “endangered due to opposition from a small number of members,” Abe told a morning session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Coopoeration (APEC) forum in Beijing.

Abe’s remarks, made in the closed-room session, were released by Japan’s foreign ministry.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

