November 10, 2014 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

Negotiators of Asia trade pact say committed to structure of deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nations negotiating an Asia Pacific trade pact known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) said on Monday they remain committed to the structure of the agreement, which could include other “regional partners”.

Negotiators are engaging to complete “ambitious and balanced” packages to open markets, the countries’ leaders said in a statement on the Washington-backed TPP.

A deadlock between the pact’s two biggest economies, the United States and Japan, over how widely Japan will open its doors to farm exports, has hindered progress on the 12-country agreement.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
