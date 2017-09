U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he speaks to the media during a news conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday that he welcomes the reduction in tensions between China and Japan.

China and Japan agreed on Friday to work on improving ties and signaled willingness to put a bitter row over disputed islands on the back burner, paving the way for their leaders to meet at an Asian-Pacific summit next week.